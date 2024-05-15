FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) Issued By Roth Capital

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Tudor Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Tudor Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Get Tudor Gold alerts:

Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.48 price target on Tudor Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TUD

Tudor Gold Price Performance

Shares of CVE TUD opened at C$0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tudor Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.74 and a twelve month high of C$1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.92. The stock has a market cap of C$176.05 million, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Tudor Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tudor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tudor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.