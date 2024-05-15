FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issued By Zacks Research

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.26 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZION. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.32. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $306,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,888 shares of company stock worth $827,655. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.