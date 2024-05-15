FY2024 EPS Estimates for Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Raised by Analyst

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesswood Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.93). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chesswood Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share.

Shares of TSE:CHW opened at C$7.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.66. Chesswood Group has a 52 week low of C$5.40 and a 52 week high of C$9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,047.24, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 44.92. The company has a market cap of C$132.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.15.

Chesswood Group ( TSE:CHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.56). The company had revenue of C$74.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$79.24 million. Chesswood Group had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 28.21%.

Chesswood Group Limited operates primarily in the specialty finance industry in North America. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing and origination to small and medium-sized businesses through the third-party broker and equipment vendor channels; and commercial equipment financing and loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

