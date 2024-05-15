FY2024 EPS Estimates for CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Raised by Analyst

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for CI Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.73. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CI Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share.

CIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.56.

Shares of TSE CIX opened at C$14.61 on Wednesday. CI Financial has a one year low of C$12.17 and a one year high of C$17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.63.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. CI Financial had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of C$715.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$656.72 million.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

