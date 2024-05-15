FY2024 EPS Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Decreased by Analyst

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.72 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.87. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ FY2025 earnings at $7.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.01 EPS.

PBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$113.50.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$92.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$90.91. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$84.66 and a twelve month high of C$113.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 1.50%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.14%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

