FY2024 EPS Estimates for Western Alaska Minerals Corp. (CVE:WAM) Increased by Analyst

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. (CVE:WAM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Alaska Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12).

CVE:WAM opened at C$0.61 on Wednesday. Western Alaska Minerals has a 12-month low of C$0.47 and a 12-month high of C$2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 3.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.78.

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Round Top Property that consists of 92 state mineral claims located in the Mount McKinley and Nulato mining districts of Alaska; the Honker Property that consists of 24 state mineral claims located in the Mount McKinley mining district of Alaska; and the Illinois Creek Mine Project covering a total area of approximately 73,000 acres located in Alaska.

