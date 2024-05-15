Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Tigress Financial from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $169.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.43. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 70,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Garmin by 8.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 164.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 323.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 39,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

