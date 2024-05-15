General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Lifted to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $62.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.06.

General Mills Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.13.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 199.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 409.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

