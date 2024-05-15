Geodrill Limited to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Free Report) – Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Geodrill in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Geodrill’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.93 million for the quarter. Geodrill had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 3.47%.

Separately, Beacon Securities raised shares of Geodrill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$1.90 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of TSE GEO opened at C$2.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$107.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.38. Geodrill has a one year low of C$1.52 and a one year high of C$3.30.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

