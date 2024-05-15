Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Director Harry Sloan Acquires 297,619 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) Director Harry Sloan purchased 297,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 2.6 %
DNA opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. The business had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.
