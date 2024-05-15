Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) COO Joseph E. Gilliam Sells 2,395 Shares of Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $264,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Glaukos stock opened at $110.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $111.47.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GKOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Glaukos from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.64.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

