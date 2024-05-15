Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stake Lowered by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 122.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $205,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at $36,807,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,890 shares of company stock worth $5,940,387. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE GMED opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $65.74.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMED. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

