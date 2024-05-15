Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.24. Golconda Gold shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 3,200 shares traded.

Golconda Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19.

Golconda Gold Company Profile

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties in Canada, the United States, and South Africa. It operates the Galaxy Property situated in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Galane Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Golconda Gold Ltd.

