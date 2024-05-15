Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director John E. Bachman Buys 10,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) Director John E. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,768.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GO opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $989.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.44 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 7.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 6.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 14.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 192,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 24,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.