Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $10.08 Per Share (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.80. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $38.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q4 2024 earnings at $8.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $38.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GPI. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.83.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 3.1 %

GPI opened at $322.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.69. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $215.38 and a 1-year high of $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 574,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,390,000 after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,039,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,923,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,941,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

