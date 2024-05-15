Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Position Boosted by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $187.35 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $196.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.11). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $500.56 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

