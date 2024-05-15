GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,960 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of GSK by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,729 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of GSK opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $45.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

