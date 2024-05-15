GXO Logistics’ (GXO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of GXO Logistics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.46.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2,836.4% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

