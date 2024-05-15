Head-To-Head Analysis: TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB)

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) and TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FAT Brands and TH International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $480.46 million N/A -$90.11 million ($6.17) -0.85 TH International $221.94 million 0.82 -$123.81 million ($0.80) -1.37

FAT Brands has higher revenue and earnings than TH International. TH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FAT Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for FAT Brands and TH International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and TH International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -18.28% N/A -6.55% TH International -55.72% -1,859.11% -19.97%

Volatility and Risk

FAT Brands has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TH International has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of TH International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FAT Brands beats TH International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

