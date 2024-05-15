Head to Head Contrast: Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS) & Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of Benson Hill shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.7% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Benson Hill shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Borealis Foods has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benson Hill has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Benson Hill 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Borealis Foods and Benson Hill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Borealis Foods and Benson Hill’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods N/A N/A -$2.94 million ($0.21) -19.05 Benson Hill $473.34 million 0.09 -$115.31 million ($0.70) -0.30

Borealis Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Benson Hill. Borealis Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benson Hill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Borealis Foods and Benson Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A N/A -12.25% Benson Hill -37.11% -106.95% -36.42%

Summary

Borealis Foods beats Benson Hill on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. Its products include Chef Woo, a high-protein instant ramen with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products. The company's technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It focuses on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to retail and food service customers. The company was formerly known as Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

