Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $251.54

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.54 and traded as low as $247.88. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at $249.75, with a volume of 13,749 shares trading hands.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.31.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $2.3239 dividend. This is an increase from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

