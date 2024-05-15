HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DINO. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised shares of HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.92.

DINO stock opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

