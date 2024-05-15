Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund (LON:HMSF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $207.00

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Ltd (LON:HMSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 207 ($2.60) and traded as low as GBX 207 ($2.60). Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund shares last traded at GBX 207 ($2.60), with a volume of 36,630 shares traded.

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 207 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of £47.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.75.

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Company Profile

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Limited, formerly BlueCrest AllBlue Fund Limited, is an investment company. The Funds’ investment objective is to seek to provide consistent returns with low volatility through an investment policy of investing substantially all of its assets in the Highbridge multi strategy fund (the Underlying Fund) or any successor vehicle of the Underlying Fund.

