Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Highwoods Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Highwoods Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:HIW opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.20. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $27.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

