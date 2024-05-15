Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $420.00 at Evercore ISI

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HD. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $375.38.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $340.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $337.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.71 and a 200-day moving average of $345.73. Home Depot has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

