Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $360.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC restated a reduce rating and issued a $323.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $417.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $375.38.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $340.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $356.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.73. The company has a market cap of $337.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,311,070,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,730,889,000 after buying an additional 153,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,050,363,000 after buying an additional 195,670 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

