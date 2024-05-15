Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 15.260-15.260 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 15.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.2 billion-$154.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.4 billion.

NYSE HD opened at $340.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $356.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.73.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $375.38.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

