Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Given New $145.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $157.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HLI opened at $136.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.75. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $137.80.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,373,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

