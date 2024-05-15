Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Up 1.4 %

Humana stock opened at $344.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.18. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Stephens dropped their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.50.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

