Hyman Charles D Acquires 200 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070,681 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4,894.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,359 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,465,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,545,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,367,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $170.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $174.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.91.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,011 shares of company stock worth $37,337,245. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

