Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,188 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

