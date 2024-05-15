Insider Selling: Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) CAO Sells 1,475 Shares of Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Albemarle Trading Up 3.0 %
NYSE:ALB opened at $135.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.65. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $106.69 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.61 and a 200 day moving average of $125.76.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Albemarle Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.05.
View Our Latest Research Report on Albemarle
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,083,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,034,787,000 after acquiring an additional 82,874 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Albemarle by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,420,000 after buying an additional 3,979,885 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Albemarle by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,025,000 after buying an additional 1,396,624 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,235,000 after buying an additional 1,667,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Albemarle by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,476,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $502,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
Featured Articles
