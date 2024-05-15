Insider Selling: Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) CAO Sells 1,475 Shares of Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Albemarle Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $135.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.65. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $106.69 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.61 and a 200 day moving average of $125.76.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,083,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,034,787,000 after acquiring an additional 82,874 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Albemarle by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,420,000 after buying an additional 3,979,885 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Albemarle by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,025,000 after buying an additional 1,396,624 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,235,000 after buying an additional 1,667,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Albemarle by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,476,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $502,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

