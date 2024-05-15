Insider Selling: Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) CEO Sells 62,054 Shares of Stock

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,344.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 2.3 %

ARIS stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $963.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.65 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This is a boost from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARIS. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Aris Water Solutions by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

