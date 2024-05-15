Insider Selling: Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $222,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,636.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Ritterbusch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Todd Ritterbusch sold 7,854 shares of Triumph Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $579,939.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TFIN opened at $75.38 on Wednesday. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.82.

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $101.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.01 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 7.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFIN. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 77.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFIN. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

