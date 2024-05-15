Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Benchmark

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $229.30.

NYSE IBP opened at $231.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.24. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $103.50 and a one year high of $263.76.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total value of $1,216,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total transaction of $1,216,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,619 shares of company stock worth $2,985,772 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 40.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 25.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

