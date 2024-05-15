Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Stock Position Increased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,738 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Integral Ad Science worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 19.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $80,198.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,295.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $80,198.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,295.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $32,532.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,126 shares of company stock valued at $749,707. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IAS

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 947.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.