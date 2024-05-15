Intellicheck, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NYSE:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.72%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IDN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Tuesday.

Intellicheck Price Performance

IDN opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 12.8% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

