Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Northland Securities restated a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IDN opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intellicheck by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

