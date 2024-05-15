International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,258 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 111,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 72,255 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

International Paper Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.33 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $41.30.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,400 shares of company stock worth $331,402. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.