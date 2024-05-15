Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 438.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,319 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 488.4% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 791,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 657,068 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,703,000 after purchasing an additional 233,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 86,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

