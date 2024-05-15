Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR) Insider Buys $138,229.46 in Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $138,229.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 577,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,286.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

On Friday, May 10th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 7,027 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $70,270.00.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

NYSE ISDR opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Issuer Direct Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ISDR

About Issuer Direct

(Get Free Report)

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.