Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,537 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.17% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $19,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $165.69 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.58 and a 200-day moving average of $165.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

