Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $80.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $75.00.

JXN has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.80.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

NYSE JXN opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $81.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,956.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 3,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 16.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,175,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,813,000 after acquiring an additional 399,665 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 45,699.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,241,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,184 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,376,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,180,000 after purchasing an additional 397,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,738,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,021,000 after purchasing an additional 111,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.