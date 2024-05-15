Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,211 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 45.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,944 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,168,000. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC raised their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $40.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.