Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in ORIX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ORIX by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Stock Down 0.3 %

ORIX stock opened at $106.81 on Wednesday. ORIX Co. has a 1-year low of $83.56 and a 1-year high of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.85. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IX

ORIX Profile

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.