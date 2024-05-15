Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 99 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $160.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.45. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 160.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $184.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.21.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

