Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,784 Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPK. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 308.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CPK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.50.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $110.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.88. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $83.79 and a 52-week high of $132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.16 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.