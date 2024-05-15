Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Public Storage by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Public Storage by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock opened at $279.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.15. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $312.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

