Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Gladstone Investment worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 40,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 612.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 19.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 102,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GAIN. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Friday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
Gladstone Investment Price Performance
GAIN stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.33. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $14.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22.
Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.
Gladstone Investment Profile
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
