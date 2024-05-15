Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 501 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 45.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 141.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $232,540.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at $683,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $194.34 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $215.31. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.80.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

